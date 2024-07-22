In a heartfelt message following his re-election as President of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his gratitude to supporters and pledged to guide the state towards greater achievements. Utilizing social media, Tamang conveyed his appreciation for the faith shown by party members during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held at Manan Kendra.

Tamang emphasized the crucial role of collective effort and public support in his message, committing to lead with renewed determination. “Being re-elected is a profound honor, and I deeply value this responsibility,” he stated. “We are committed to working tirelessly to ensure the growth and success of Sikkim and its people.”

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He underscored the importance of recent governmental initiatives, including the Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana and Bahini Yojana, which have played significant roles in enhancing transparency and community involvement. “Our inclusive political philosophy and dedicated efforts over the past five years have fortified public trust,” Tamang remarked.

Acknowledging the pivotal contributions of party workers in their recent electoral victories, Tamang dedicated this triumph to their hard work and solidarity. He assured ongoing support and justice for party members and announced a forthcoming meeting with them at Samman Bhawan following the budget session.

Despite the dissolution of several party portfolios, Tamang reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Sikkim’s development, aiming to create a “Sunaulo and Samriddha Sikkim” (Golden and Prosperous Sikkim). He promised that the party would continue to strive for the state's prosperity until new appointments are finalized.