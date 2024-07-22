In an unfortunate and horrific turn of events, a white stray dog aged between 3-4 years was shot and killed by an unknown person at Kazi Road, Gangtok on July 19.

Upon being informed by a resident of the area, a member of People For Animals, Sikkim, an NGO guided under the chairmanship of Maneka Gandhi enquired around but none of the residents or locals were willing to speak about the case.

As messages and information were shared in the group chat, it was learnt that the dog was buried in the area nearby.

The cause of death was also not certain then however, an anonymous person revealed that the dog had been shot but did not name any individual.

Hence in order to verify the cause of death, a case was registered at Sadar Thana after which, the body of the dog was taken out from the buried site and sent to the polyclinic for examination and post-mortem.



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The following day, it was revealed through medical evidence that the dog had been shot in the chest. It is also to be mentioned that the anonymous source revealed that this was not the first time that a stray dog had been shot in the same area.

Animal activist Sagar Singh has brought the case to light through the media. It may be known that it was a member of People For Animals, Sikkim Mrs Rebina Rai who registered the case on 19th July and who, after post-mortem, took the body of the killed animal and buried it at her residence in Assam Lingzey.

The members of PFA strongly condemn such a heinous act and have been working with police personnel and authorities to bring justice to the innocent dog that was ruthlessly murdered.

Meanwhile, Maneka Gandhi has been apprised of the incident and she has been in direct contact with SP Gangtok, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, who has assured that the investigation will be carried out efficiently and that the law will leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrator.

This tragic incident should be a reality check for all living beings of the society to understand that one does not need to advocate for animal rights and one does not need to love every animal or stray but one must always remember that it is not their right to hurt and kill animals.

The dog is dead and gone but this should serve as an example for all so that an incident like this should never occur in the future.