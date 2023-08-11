Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on August 11 participated one day 'Media Workshop' organized by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which was held at the parliament.

''Shri Navraj Gurung, Vice President (Incharge Social Media) cum Chairman and Shri Bikash Basnet, Chief Coordinator (Media Cell) cum Press Secretary to HCM represented the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) One day Media Workshop held at the Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi,'' an official statement said.

As per the statement, the event was attended by all NDA alliance parties with representatives of 39 political parties throughout the country and the meeting was chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda carrying 6 sessions from 10 am to 5 pm.

''Various deliberations by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, MP Chirag Paswan, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Former Union Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad, and GK Vasan,'' it added.

It is worth mentioning that it is for the first time that the NDA parties held its media workshop with media heads representatives with its partners. During the session, various aspects of coordination between media workers and spokespersons of NDA parties were briefly discussed.

''Also, NDA’s glorious journey on nation building under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi was also deliberated minutely and suggested that this needs to be glorified in the masses,'' the statement added.

It is also said that for 25 years NDA family has strong bonding among its alliance members and this will be strengthened in the future, it said.

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