Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a clarion call and said in the 2024 election Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party will win all 32 out of 32 seats.

He said in the year 2014 SKM doesn't have anything but was still able to get 14 seats and in 2019 also SKM doesn't have anything but formed the government now we are the ruling party and we have powers in our hands hence no party will be able to dethrone us and we will 2024 election with absolute majority said confident CM Tamang.

In a poetic rhyme scale, CM said: "Chata' le pani kai garden, 'CAP' le pani Kai garna sakdaina ani siti le pani in English Umbrella won't be able to do anything and Cap will also do anything and Whistle also can't do much and in next election, SKM will come to power in the thumping majority." Here 'Chata' refers to the symbol of the SDF party, the CAP is the Citizen Action Party ( CAP) their symbol is Cap and Siti refers to the Whistle which is a symbol of Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim party.

CM was addressing the Chalak Samman Diwas 2023 was held at Saramsa Garden and the government is claiming Chalak Diwas is first of its kind initiative in Sikkim Krantikari Morcha less government to respect and honour the Driving profession which is very rare.



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Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also counters SDF's resolutions to increase Parliamentary and Sangha seat numbers and said "SKM is the government which created two new districts hence SKM can also increase the size of MPs too not SDF and similarly, SDF in the year 1999 disrespected the Sangha seat by not filing their candidate for Sangha seat and now they are saying they will double the number of seats. SKM government respect Sikkim's safeguarding article 371 F and respect the Sangha seat and its uniqueness as in entire India Sangha Sikkim only have Sangha seat based on religion ( Sangha Seat is Monk's reserved seat) and at present in our government, Sangha MLA is running there departments.

In a wholesome CM Tamang refuted all the resolutions passed by SDF and said what they were doing in the last 25 years and now ahead of an election they are promising whatever they can ignoring its feasibility.

CM on the occasion also announced houses for Drivers referred to as Saarathi, houses upgradation, scholarships for children of the drivers for selected students, government jobs for children and wives of Saarathi and yearly exposure trips for drivers.