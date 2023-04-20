The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s women wing Nari Shakti has demanded fast track procedure and death sentence for the rape accused Pritam Sharma.

Pritam Sharma, who was arrested by Sikkim police on charges of sexually assaulting and killing a minor school girl in Pangthang, hails from Bihar and was working as a driver in Sikkim.

The women wing of SKM party held a press conference on April 19 and expressed their condolences to the family of the victim additionally demanding strictest punishment to the accused. The organization demanded that the accused be given the death penalty.

Nari Shakti chief Pooja Sharma while speaking to the media also said that such incidents should not be politicized and that the criminals responsible for such heinous crimes should be given harsh punishments.

SKM Nari Shakti also announced that they will be organizing a candle march this Sunday for the justification of the minor.

President Kala Rai emphasized that citizens ought to be aware of such offenses and requested that no Sikkim-based attorney handle the case. Additionally, she demanded that the accused's face be displayed to the general public. She went on to say that a criminal is always a criminal, no matter what their caste, religion, or background is.

In her statement, District President Chungchung Bhutia addressed the issue of school safety. She asked the school board to only accept students who live close to the school. She also asked the school security to be on the lookout and check the school after school. In addition, Bhutia advised parents to be more concerned about the safety of their children.

SKM Nari Shakti has pledged to fight against such heinous crimes as a citizen and mother. The organization is committed to preventing future homicides of a similar nature and serving justice in the Pangthang minor murder case.

Also read : Sikkim: SDF chief Pawan Chamling visits family of minor rape victim at Pangthang