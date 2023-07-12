A 40-year-old man lost his life in a landslide that caused significant damage to houses at Lingzya Busty of Upper Dzongu in Sikkim on July 12.

The unfortunate landslide occurred this morning and damaged three houses, belonging to Zamyong Lepcha, DT Lepcha, and Dupden Lepcha.

As the news of the incident spread rapidly, prompted local residents to rush to the affected area in an attempt to rescue them.

"The landslide occurred today morning around 8:30 am due to which a person lost his life. The body of the man has been recovered," said a local.

In response to the calamity, the Sub- Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dzongu, along with the Block Development Officer (BDO) and police personnel, promptly arrived at the scene. Their immediate focus was on relief and rescue measures, as well as assessing the extent of the damages caused.

In June this year, incessant and heavy rainfall had created havoc in several parts of Sikkim as the mountains started sliding down following which the traffic movement on the road connecting Singtam to Chungthang was halted.

''On the night of 15 June 2023 and the entire day of 16 June 23, due to the heavy rainfall, the road connecting Singtam – Dikchu – Rangran – Mangan –Chungthang has seen a number of landslides and washing away of the road,'' the statement from PRO, Defence said.

It further said that the damage started at around 6:15 pm on 15 June on either side of Rangarang in Sikkim, when the road was blocked from both sides of the town due to landslides.

''The BRO Project Swastik sent its brave Karamyogis along with their heavy earthmoving equipment immediately on sites to clear the roadblock. These BRO Karamyogis worked in heavy rain in the danger of falling slides and boulders and opened the road for traffic by about 10:00 pm at night,'' it added.

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