Sikkim launches digitised check post at Melli to curb overloading

In a significant step towards enhancing road safety and transport efficiency, the Sikkim government on Friday launched a digitised check post at Melli, aiming to tackle the menace of overloading of commercial vehicles on hilly roads.

The software system that powers the new check post has been developed in-house by the Department of Information Technology.

Officials said the first 20 days will be treated as a trial period, during which awareness and orientation programmes will be conducted for transporters, vehicle operators, and check post officials to help them adapt to the new digital system.



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According to authorities, overloading of heavy vehicles remains one of the prime causes of accidents on the mountainous terrain of Sikkim. The digitised system aims to prevent such incidents by enabling real-time monitoring and enforcement while also reducing manual procedures.

“The core objective is to strengthen road safety and improve efficiency in check post operations. This system allows for better compliance and transparency in monitoring goods-carrying vehicles,” a senior transport official said.

During the trial phase, the Transport Department has decided not to impose penalties for overloading to allow stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the new process.

Sikkim currently operates 10 check posts across its borders, and the Melli pilot is expected to serve as a model for wider implementation across the state.