Sikkim marked World Tourism Day with an event at Paryatan Bhawan, where the Tourism Department Management System was launched by the tourism department of Sikkim .The event also marked the launch of official website of United Silk Route Tourism Development Society (USRTDS). The event, themed "Tourism and Peace," aimed to showcase the role of tourism in fostering harmony and sustainable development.

The programme was graced by the Chief Guest, T.T. Bhutia, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Commerce and Industries alongside Sudesh Kumar Subba, Advisor to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department who served as the Guest of Honour.

In his keynote address, Minister Bhutia spoke about the critical importance of tourism for Sikkim’s economy, advocating for a renewed commitment to sustainable tourism practices. He expressed gratitude to individuals and communities that provided shelter to stranded tourists and locals during crises, reinforcing the state government’s dedication to enhancing tourism infrastructure, notably through initiatives like the Mega Homestay projects.

Minister Bhutia called for collaborative efforts to fortify the tourism sector and praised the department's initiatives aimed at uplifting Sikkim’s tourism landscape. He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative and urged support for the Chief Minister’s vision of a "Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim," focusing on a prosperous and capable Sikkim for all.

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