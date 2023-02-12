The President of India Droupadi Murmu on February 12 appointed Laxman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, said an official statement.

Acharya, who is an Indian politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will replace Sikkim Ganga Prasad.

He is also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Varanasi Division Graduates Constituency in the Varanasi district.

Besides this, as per the statement, the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Ladakh LG Radha Krishna Mathur have been accepted.

The notification further said that the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria will be the next Governor of Assam.

''Lieutenant General Kaivalya Trivikram Parnaik has been appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Laxman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam and Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh,'' it added.

Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur while La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

On the other hand, Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

Governors in other states like Maharashtra has been changed and Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

''Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh,'' the statement added.

Also read: Sikkim: SKM welcomes SC and MHA for striking out ‘foreigners’ tag attributed to Sikkimese-Nepali