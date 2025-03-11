Sikkim Tourism has made a remarkable comeback following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 1.62 lakh foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan State in 2022 and 2023.

According to the Union Tourism minister, Sikkim welcomed 68,645 international visitors in 2022, and the number of foreign visitors surged to 93,908 in 2023.

These figures highlight a significant rebound in the State's tourism industry, signalling a promising recovery after the Covid pandemic of two years.

The Union Tourism minister was sharing the post-Covid data of foreign tourist visits to India in reply to a question submitted by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba in the Parliament.

As per his written reply on March 10, Sikkim had the highest number of foreign tourists among all the eight Northeastern States in 2022 and 2023.

Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba emphasized that these figures reflect the growing popularity of Sikkim among international tourists, attributing this post-Covid success to the tireless efforts of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay in reviving the State's tourism sector.



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“The official figures of international visitors to Sikkim records that our State’s tourism sector has made an expeditious recovery immediately after the Covid pandemic eased. The Sikkim government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, once the Covid relaxations were announced, took immediate steps to promote Sikkim as a safe and attractive destination at national and international levels. Additionally, outreach initiatives made by our tourism stakeholders including Travel Agents Association of Sikkim played a significant role in this successful revival,” said Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba.

Indra Hang Subba reiterated that the Sikkim government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay have accorded top most priority for strengthening the tourism sector of Sikkim – which provide livelihood to 18% of the State’s population. This is evident in the 2024-25 State Budget itself where focus is laid on boosting tourism sector through innovative projects and a robust road network in Sikkim, he reminded.

As the summer tourism season arrives, the Sikkim government is already engaged in top-level talks with concerned Union ministries and Central agencies to ensure that our air and road connectivity – Pakyong Airport and NH 10 – functions smoothly to ensure maximum tourism arrivals in Sikkim, said the Lok Sabha MP.

Indra Hang Subba has earlier this week met with the Union Civil Aviation minister and NHIDCL top officials regarding smooth operation of Pakyong Airport and NH 10.