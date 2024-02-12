In a move aimed at meeting the additional financial requirements of the Government of Sikkim for the fiscal year 2023-24, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly has passed the First Supplementary Demands for Grants worth Rs 190198.94 lakh during its Seventh Session (Part III) of the Tenth Assembly today.

The First Supplementary Demands for Grants, totalling Rs 190198.94 lakh, encompassing Rs 60947.38 lakh on Revenue Account and Rs 129251.56 lakh on Capital Account, were endorsed by the House to address the augmented expenditure of the Government. The proposal was initiated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, during the Financial Business proceedings of the session.

Moreover, the House greenlit the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 01) for the First Supplementary Demands for Grants related to the Financial Year 2023-24. This legislative step, pursuant to Article 204 read with Article 205 of the Constitution of India, aims to allocate funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim to cater to both the prescribed expenditure and the Supplementary Grants sanctioned by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the remaining part of the fiscal year 2023-24.



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The session commenced with a solemn homage paid to the late Sher Bahadur Subedi, former Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, who passed away on Feb 9, 2024, after battling illness. Arun Kumar Upreti, the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, led the tributes, expressing deep sorrow at the loss and acknowledging Subedi's significant contributions to Sikkim politics.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke on the profound legacy of late Subedi, lauding his dedicated service to the state across various ministerial roles during his three-term tenure. The Chief Minister reminisced about their shared journey in serving the people of Sikkim, highlighting Subedi's pivotal roles in transportation, forestry, rural development and governance.

Late Subedi, aged 66, leaves behind a legacy of exemplary service and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Sikkim's citizens. His contributions to legislative processes and his personal attributes of warmth, humility, and integrity have left an indelible mark on the state's political arena.

The legislative proceedings also witnessed the introduction of several Bills aimed at addressing various aspects of governance and development in Sikkim. Among these were Bills concerning the establishment of educational institutions, urban planning, civil courts and environmental conservation.