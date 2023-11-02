The Seventh Session (Part-II) of the Tenth Assembly began on November 2 at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, where members paid tribute to the victims of the Teesta dam disaster that occurred in the state on October 4, 2023.

During the session, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the government's efforts in providing relief and introduced key decisions taken to assist the affected populace. In memory of the victims, the Assembly opened with a solemn moment of remembrance.

Chief Minister in his address stated the government's commitment to supporting those affected by the disaster. He outlined various measures and schemes aimed at providing relief to the affected residents, which include the Punarwas Awas Yojana, the Janta housing scheme, financial assistance to tenants, students and support for affected vehicle owners and a moratorium for hotel owners.



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In a bid to rejuvenate businesses adversely affected by the disaster, the government has decided to provide loans up to Rs. 10 lakhs to business owners, with the first 24 months of interest covered. This initiative is set to be executed in collaboration with various banks.

Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the numerous individuals and organizations that generously contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) during these challenging times. He acknowledged their invaluable support in helping the government assist the victims.

In addition to addressing the post-disaster situation, the Assembly also witnessed the introduction of several important bills, including:

- Sikkim Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 12 of 2023)

- Guru Padmasambhava University Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 13 of 2023)

- Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 11 of 2023)

- Sikkim Sardar Patel University Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 14 of 2023)

- National Council for Skill Education, Sikkim Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 16 of 2023)

- EDTECH Skills University, Sikkim Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 15 of 2023)

The bills, designed to address various aspects of governance and education are scheduled for discussion during the session on November 3.