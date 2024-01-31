The Sikkim Limboo-Tamang Apex Committee (SILTAC) has appealed to the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the passing of a resolution in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for granting ST seats.

The plea calls for the allocation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats for the Limboo-Tamang communities, addressing their long-standing constitutional demand for political representation.

The memorandum, dated January 2, highlights the constitutional entitlement of Limboo and Tamang communities to reservation of seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly under Article 332, read with Article 371F(f) of the Constitution of India. The Limboo-Tamang communities were granted Scheduled Tribes status in 2003 but despite this, their rightful representation has been delayed for over two decades.

The document outlines the constitutional journey of the Limboo-Tamang communities, expressing gratitude for the Scheduled Tribes status granted in 2003. Despite this recognition, the reservation of seats in the Legislative Assembly has been a prolonged and unfulfilled demand.

The Limboo-Tamang communities state the unique provisions related to Sikkim under Article 371F, which allows for the protection of the rights and interests of different population sections. It also points out the reservation of seats for other tribal communities and monasteries, highlighting the "peculiar facts" of the Limboo-Tamang communities' situation.



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The Limboo-Tamang communities have faced legal challenges, with a writ petition filed in 2006 and the matter being disposed of by the Supreme Court in 2016. Despite the court's directions, the demand for seat reservation remained unfulfilled leading to the loss of two general elections.

The Limboo-Tamang communities mentioned the efforts made by the previous government, led by Pawan Kumar Chamling to pass resolutions in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The Supreme Court's directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2016 further demonstrated the urgency of the matter.

Despite positive developments in 2018, where proposals were made to increase the assembly seats and reserve five seats for Limboo-Tamang communities, the promised expansion did not materialize. The memorandum expresses regret over the missed opportunities and calls attention to the delay in justice for the Limboo-Tamang communities.

With the approaching State Assembly Election in 2024, the memorandum urges the State and Union Governments to take prompt action. It appeals to the leadership of the Chief Minister and the SKM-BJP coalition government to pass a historic resolution allocating new S.T. seats independently and exclusively for the Limboo-Tamang communities.

The Limboo-Tamang communities call for the urgent fulfilment of the 21-year-long constitutional demand before the ensuing assembly election. The communities seek justice stating that their Constitutional and Fundamental Rights are guaranteed by the Constitution of India.