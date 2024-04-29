A block-level awareness program focusing on livestock diseases like PPR, FMD, and Brucellosis, alongside a "Calf Rally" commemorating "World Veterinary Day" with the theme "Veterinarians are essential health workers," took place at the Government Secondary School playground in Hattidhunga, Sanga-Dorjee GPU, under Soreng district on April 28.

The event was attended by Panchayat members from Sanga-Dorjee GPU, Dr Kishore Thapa, Additional Director of AH&VS Department, officers from AH&VS Soreng, centre in-charges, staff from various Veterinary Centers of Soreng district, along with 70 farmers and 31 calf rally participants from various villages of Kaluk block, Soreng district.

During the event, the Panchayat President of Sanga-Dorjee GPU expressed gratitude to the department for organising the programme and encouraged farmers to actively participate in departmental programmes for their benefit. He also extended wishes to the Veterinary fraternity.

The Additional Director emphasized the significance of World Veterinary Day and explained various departmental schemes and programs such as PPIS, vaccination drives against livestock diseases, and livestock census. He appreciated the participants of the Calf Rally and highlighted the importance of such programs in motivating farmers to improve livestock-rearing practices. Additionally, he assured that more such programs would be conducted in the future to reach remote areas within the district.

A presentation on livestock diseases, their control, and management was delivered through a PowerPoint by Dr Sharin Gurung, VO cum MVU Soreng.

The programme featured a competition among 31 calves aged 3 months to 1 year participating in the rally. Judging was based on parameters including pedigree, body conformation, cleanliness, general health, posture, and gait.

The winners of the competition were awarded cash prizes: 1st Position - Birkha Bdr Gazmer, 2nd Position - Sahil Subba, 3rd Position - Sandesh Sharma, receiving Rs 5000, Rs 4000, and Rs 3000 respectively. Each participant received a cash prize of Rs 1000 along with mineral mixture and dewormers for their animals to promote scientific livestock rearing practices.