Demanding justice for Padam Gurung people on July 14 staged a strong protest in Namchi blocking the highway for several hours.

Protesters today were heard chanting 'Justice for Padam Gurung.'

It must be mentioned here that a 21-year-old student and President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at Namchi Government College was found dead under mysterious conditions in the Kazitar area of Sikkim on June 27th night.



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While speaking about the incident, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had already said "Sikkim government to conduct an independent judicial inquiry via a retired judge of High court for the investigation of late Padam Gurung. Must tell CM PS Tamang today visited the residence of Late Padam Gurung at Chuba Perbing.

The incident took place near Crossroad Cafe and Lodge in Kazitar Namchi, from where the deceased was swept by the overflowing drainage due to heavy rainfall on June 27, yesterday. After long hours of searching, the body of the deceased student was found in the drainage, in the morning, between 4:30-5:00 am but challenging this narrative and strong resentment from family members and reactions on social media.