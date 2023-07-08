The Joint Action Council (JAC) on July 8 submitted its resolution to the 22nd Law Commission of India over the Uniform Civil Code and said that the UCC is neither necessary nor desirable in the context of Sikkim presently.

The resolution was adopted during the symposium on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) held on July 2 in Gangtok, Sikkim.

"In the light of Article 371F and prevailing customary laws of various communities in Sikkim, It is submitted that the proposal for the Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable in the context of Sikkim as of now," the resolution read.

Earlier, the Law Commission sought views and recommendations on UCC which needed to be filed by July 12, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the symposium was attended by the following political parties and organizations of Sikkim - Bharatiya Janta Party, Sikkim Democratic Front,

Aam Aadmi Party, Sikkim Sanrakshan Parisad, Sikkim Mulbasi Suruksha Samiti, Sikkim Mulniwasl Suraksha Sangh, ·Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee, Affected Citizens of Teesta, Sikkim Indigenous Lepcha Tribal Association, Limboo Tamang Voluntary Committee, Sikkim Pungwa Yuma, Samyo Society and many others.·

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