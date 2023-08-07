A mega rally was taken in Namchi town demanding justice for student leader Padam Gurung at Namchi on August 7.

It is to be mentioned here that, in a mysterious incident, a 21-year-old student and President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at Namchi Government College was found dead in the Kazitar area of Sikkim on June 27 night.

After 40 days of the incident and a series of High-Level police committees and judicial committee investigations, people are not convinced by the follow-ups from the administration and took out a rally demanding justice for the deceased.



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The rally was participated by people from all backgrounds civil society members and members from political parties.

During the initial phase of the rally, today saw some tussle between the protestor and police regarding the permission for the rally route.

Justice for Late Padam Gurung echoed during the rally.

Bhaichung Bhutia from the Hamro Sikkim party, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha from the SDF party, and Passang Sherap, a Social and Political Activist Passang Sherpa also took part in today's rally.