At least seven persons were seriously injured after two loaded trucks and an Innova vehicle met with an accident at 7th Mile near Cylinder godown in Gangtok on June 7.

All injured are admitted at Manipal Hospital.

Earlier on June 2, the lower Samdong village in Sikkim witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on June 1.

As per reports, the Samdong village which is 27-28 Km from the capital Gangtok was hit by heavy rainfall and strong winds at around 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

Also Read: Sikkim: Lower Samdong hit by heavy rain and windstorms, woman crushed to death

Meanwhile, a resident of Samdong, East Sikkim became a victim after a tree fell over her house.

The victim has been identified as Sarita Rai (25).

The tree, known locally as ‘Chilawnay’ (Schima Wallichii), toppled over due to severe weather conditions.

The tragedy occurred when the victim was in her kitchen when an uprooted tree crashed on her cottage, killing her instantly.