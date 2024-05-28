A 14-year-old student from Gyalshing has come forward to report repeated sexual assault by her stepfather.

The accused has been taken into custody pending investigation.

According to the teachers at the Government Secondary School, the victim confided in them about the ongoing abuse. She revealed that her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for the past year. The situation escalated on the evening of May 26, 2024, when she was once again assaulted at her home between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM.



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Upon receiving the report, the Headmaster of the school informed the police. The victim was medically examined and all necessary legal procedures were followed. She was later handed over to her guardian.

A man aged 50 and residing in Tintek, Rabdong, was arrested after providing his explanation for the alleged crimes. The case has been registered under FIR Case No. 10/2024, dated May 27, 2024, and falls under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, read with Sections 3(A)/4/5(1)/6/7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.