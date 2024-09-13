Sikkim man arrested for raping daughter
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Sikkim's Namchi district, police said on Thursday.
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A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Sikkim's Namchi district, police said on Thursday.
The incident came to light after the girl lodged a police complaint on September 10, accusing her father of raping her in August this year.
Police launched a search for the accused and arrested him on Wednesday while he was trying to flee, a police officer said.
A case under the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.
More details awaited.
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