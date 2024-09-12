A significant review meeting was held today at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Gangtok, focusing on the party's ongoing membership drive, which has seen a considerable boost in enrollment across the country.



The meeting was led by Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP National General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, and Shri DR Thapa, State President of BJP Sikkim. The event brought together party officials and karyakartas (party workers) to strategize ways to further enhance the membership campaign’s reach in the state.

Since the drive's launch on September 2, the BJP has experienced a remarkable increase in membership nationwide, with over 2 crore people joining the party. Sikkim alone has contributed more than 2,000 new members to the growing political force.

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During his address, Shri Gautam elaborated on the party’s foundational values, its historical significance, and the struggles it has faced over the years. He emphasized the need for strengthening the party’s presence in a strategically important border state like Sikkim. Gautam further motivated the karyakartas to focus on enrolling as many new members as possible, sharing insights from his participation in the campaign earlier in the day at a village near Nathula.

Shri DR Thapa, in his speech, encouraged party workers to not only push forward the membership drive but also raise awareness about the numerous welfare schemes launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He particularly highlighted the various employment opportunities made available through these initiatives.

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At the conclusion of the meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed by the attendees, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expanding the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme. The resolution specifically lauded the inclusion of all senior citizens above the age of 70 under the scheme, as was promised during the recent general elections. Party members also extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda for making this critical welfare program a reality, reflecting the party’s commitment to social security.