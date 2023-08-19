In a case of racial discrimination, a man from Sikkim has been allegedly assaulted by three men in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the 30-year-old man identified as Dinesh Subba was brutally thrashed by three bike-borne miscreants in the Electronic City area.

Dinesh Subba is a resident of Rinchenpong in west Sikkim.



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The victim in his complaint to Electronic City Police said that bike-borne men accosted him at around 3 am on August 16 when he was heading back home after partying with his friends.

Subba has been working as a waiter at a restaurant in Electronic City for seven months and lives in Doddathaguru with his wife and three-month-old infant.

The victim also alleged that the miscreants assaulted him after calling him 'Chinese'.

Meanwhile, DIG Tashi Wangyal Bhutia who is also the spokesperson of the Sikkim Police Department said till the time they have not received any information officially from Banglore but will soon find out the details.