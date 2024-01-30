On January 29, a devastating fire broke out at Singtam Mandi Bazar in Sikkim, causing significant destruction.

Local sources reported that the incident occurred around 10:00 PM on Monday.

Despite the extensive property damage, it was fortunate that no human casualties were reported.



The combined efforts of firefighters and residents were instrumental in extinguishing the fire.



In the fire incident that broke out at Singtam late last night, two wooden structures, a small Pan shop and a few hawkers' vegetable shops were gutted, as reported from the ground.

Immediately after the incident, fire tenders from Singtam, Rangpo, Gangtok and the Army were mobilised to douse off the fire.

SHO Singtam, his team, the Nagar Panchayat President, and his team along with the local people helped mitigate the situation.

At present, the field teams under District Administration Gangtok are taking a detailed assessment of the damages caused.

The office of the Chairman cum District Collector, District Disaster Management Authority, Gangtok, will be disbursing ex-gratia to the victims as per the standing SDRF norms.

This tragic event marks the second major fire incident in Singtam within three years, with a similar occurrence having taken place in Lall Bazar in 2020.



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The community of Singtam, still recovering from the trauma of the Teesta Flood in October, now faces renewed fear and anxiety due to this recent calamity.

The aftermath of the fire has been captured on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where users have shared images and videos of the incident.

As the town of Singtam grapples with this unfortunate event, the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined. However, the swift response and teamwork displayed by emergency services and the community highlight the resilience and solidarity of the people in the face of adversity.