A massive landslide in Sikkim's Sethi Jhora has forced the administration to announce the closure of National Highway-10 as inclement weather accompanied with torrential rains triggered landslide with portion of the road caved in.

The highway has been shut for urgent repairs, as locals have been advised to avoid using the route for travelling. However, small vehicles from Sikkim moving towards Siliguri may use the road as per convenience. Meanwhile movement of heavy vehicles will be allowed only between 7 pm to 6 am.

The local administration has announced alternative routes for movement: Diversion from Teesta to Siliguri via Kurseong, Diversion via Sngsey to Lava-Gorubathan- Coronation Bridge and vice versa. While heavy vehicles are allowed to move along the given routes - Chitrey Fatak - Kalimpong town - Lava Gorubathan road - Coronation Bridge - towards Siliguri and vice versa



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