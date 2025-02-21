Minister for Health and Family Welfare, GT Dhungel has issued an important message aimed at raising awareness about self-harm and suicide prevention. He urged individuals dealing with mental health challenges to seek timely help.

“Are you feeling emotionally distressed, experiencing exam-related stress, facing relationship issues, struggling with alcohol or drug use, or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide? If you're dealing with stress, depression, anxiety, or any mental health concerns, Tele-MANAS offers 24/7 free and confidential mental health support,” the minister said.



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Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) is a government initiative that provides round-the-clock support through trained counsellors. Those in need can call the toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 to receive assistance.

Dhungel stated the importance of seeking help early to prevent mental health struggles from escalating. He encouraged individuals to reach out without hesitation, highlighting that mental health is just as important as physical well-being.a