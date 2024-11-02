To boost regional connectivity, Minister of Roads and Bridges, N.B. Dahal, conducted an on-site visit to the Dentam-Pelling road project at Kalej Khola. The inspection aimed to evaluate the progress of the ongoing works and ensure adherence to quality standards set by the government.

During his visit, Minister Dahal reviewed the construction efforts undertaken by the contractors. He highlighted the crucial role that road infrastructure plays in enhancing accessibility for local residents and stimulating tourism—an essential component of Sikkim's economy. "Quality must be prioritized in every phase of construction," the minister asserted, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining high standards.

Dahal urged contractors to be diligent and meet the established timelines, pledging that the government would provide any necessary resources to expedite the project's completion. He said, "Timely delivery of this project is vital for the growth of the local economy and the well-being of our community."

The Dentam-Pelling road is expected to significantly improve travel times and accessibility, particularly for those residing in remote areas.

Also Read: Sikkim withdraws Nepali grammar books over inappropriate content concerns