The Sikkim Education Department has withdrawn two Nepali grammar books from schools across the state due to public complaints regarding inappropriate proverbs included in their content.

The affected titles, Nepali Madhyamik Vyakaran Ra Rachna for Classes IX and X, along with Purvottar Madhyamik Nepali Vyakaran Ra Rachna for Classes XI and XII, were adopted as reference materials following a recommendation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) back in 2009.

Responding to numerous letters from concerned citizens and local associations, the department's review committee investigated the matter and confirmed the unsuitability of certain proverbs.

Consequently, an office order was issued on October 8, 2024, to immediately withdraw these textbooks and halt any further supply.



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