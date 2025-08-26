Sikkim minister Sonam Lama meets Amit Shah, seeks support on key state issues

Minister Ven Sonam Lama, who oversees the Ecclesiastical, Public Health Engineering (PHE), and Water Resources Departments in Sikkim, met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Monday to discuss several important issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Minister Lama raised long-pending concerns, including the early return of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorji to India. Union Minister Shah assured that the Government of India would make its best efforts to address the matter, highlighting the importance of resolving it at the earliest.



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The discussion also covered development projects under the Vibrant Village Programme, particularly initiatives related to water supply, sewerage systems, and overall water resources management. Minister Lama presented the State Government’s proposals and requested support for their timely implementation.

Amit Shah appreciated Sikkim’s annual observance of Vijay Diwas at Nathula, an initiative started under the leadership of Chief Minister P.S. Tamang (Golay), and assured full cooperation from the Union Government in addressing Sikkim’s developmental and administrative concerns.