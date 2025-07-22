Sikkim: Minor girl alleges sexual harassment by uncle in Gyalshing district, arrested

A disturbing case of alleged sexual harassment involving a minor girl has been reported in the Gyalshing district of Sikkim.

According to an official press release issued by the police, a case was registered at the local police station on July 21, 2025, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The matter came to light when a teacher received a phone call from a student studying in Class VIII. The girl told the teacher that she was being sexually harassed by her maternal uncle at their residence and that she no longer felt safe living at home. Based on this information, the teacher immediately lodged a written complaint with the police around 2:15 PM on the same day.



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Following the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR No. 05/2025) under Sections 11(i)(iii) and 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.

As the investigation progressed, more troubling details were revealed. According to the minor’s statement, the accused frequently harassed her, especially while under the influence of alcohol. She said that he often used vulgar language, insulted her verbally, and even showed her obscene videos on social media platforms like Facebook.

The victim further alleged that on one occasion, while she was studying, the accused entered her room and described in graphic detail his sexual activities with his partner. When the girl warned him that she would report the matter to her father, the accused allegedly exposed his private parts and made offensive remarks about her family members.