A shocking case of underage pregnancy and suspected child marriage has come to light in Sikkim. A 17-year-old girl, accompanied by her minor husband, visited the Uttaray PHSC on July 10 for ANC registration, revealing a 3-month pregnancy.

Investigations revealed that the couple, who previously resided and worked in Ranipool, were minors. They were referred to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Gyalshing on July 12 for counseling and clarification on the discrepancy in the place of occurrence.

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Subsequently, a written FIR was received from the CWC member on July 13, confirming the minor girl's pregnancy and identifying the place of occurrence as the rented room of the minor girl in Ranipool.

Acting on this information, a zero FIR was registered at Uttaray PS on July 13 and has been forwarded to Ranipool PS for further investigation.

This case highlights the pressing issue of child marriage and underage pregnancy in the region, and authorities are urged to take prompt action to ensure the safety and well-being of the minors involved.