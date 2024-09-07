A major road accident on Sochaygang road in near Manjushree school in Sikkim has claimed the life of a minor girl on September 6.

The fatal collision left four others injured, including the teenage driver of the vehicle they were traveling in.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victims’ vehicle collided head-on with a speeding government vehicle. The government vehicle was reportedly being driven by Amit Pradhan at the time of the accident. The private vehicle was driven by a 15-year-old boy, raising concerns about underage driving.

Authorities have since registered a case against Amit Pradhan, the driver of the government vehicle, under sections 281/125(a)(b)/106 of the BNS 2024 Act. As investigations continue, the tragic accident has sparked a wave of concern over road safety in the area, especially given the involvement of a minor behind the wheel.

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