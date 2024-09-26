MLA of Rinchenpong constituency Erung Tenzing Lepcha officially inaugurated the Nathula Permit event today, September 26. The event was organized by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department of Soreng District, Sikkim.

The event was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as part of ongoing efforts to enhance tourism in Sikkim.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Lepcha expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Tourism Department for their consistent dedication towards boosting the state's tourism sector.

He praised the collaborative efforts of the district administration and tourism officials, acknowledging their role in organizing the event and promoting the region’s tourism potential.

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Dhiraj Subedi, DC Soreng District, Nahkul Pradhan, SP Soreng and SDM Soreng Sunny Kharel.

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