Manita Pradhan, a mountaineer from Sikkim, has achieved the remarkable feat of conquering Mount Aconcagua in America.

On January 29 at 11.50 am, Pradhan reached the top of Mount Aconcagua in the Andes range, South America's highest peak at 6,962 meters (22,837 feet).

This latest triumph comes after Pradhan's previous remarkable achievements in scaling Mount Everest (2021), Mount Elbrus (2022), and Mount Kilimanjaro (2022).

Her journey to Aconcagua was marked by challenging weather conditions and the physical demands of the climb, but her unwavering spirit and meticulous preparation led her to victory.

Pradhan's mountaineering journey began in her early twenties, inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas surrounding her home state of Sikkim. Since then, she has dedicated herself to training and honing her skills, becoming a role model for aspiring mountaineers in India and beyond.

Mount Aconcagua stands as the highest peak in both the Southern and Western Hemispheres, with its elevation being a subject of debate for many years.

The Military Geographical Institute of Argentina records the mountain's summit at 22,831 feet (6,959 meters), which is widely accepted.

However, other sources, including a measurement by an Italian geologist using GPS technology in 2001, suggest a slightly higher elevation of 22,840 feet (6,962 meters), although this figure is not officially recognized by the Argentine government or the National Geographic Society.



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Mount Aconcagua, located near the border of Argentina and Chile, northwest of Mendoza, is not only the tallest mountain in South America but also the highest outside of Asia. It is second only to Mount Everest in terms of topographical prominence. Despite not being a technical climb, ascending Aconcagua presents numerous challenges such as extreme cold, high altitude, and isolation. Preparation is crucial, with an emphasis on warm and lightweight gear. The Normal Route does not require technical climbing skills, but experience with crampons and an ice axe is necessary due to the mountain's height and frigid temperatures.

Climbers face long days at high altitudes with nearly 10,000 feet of vertical ascent, and the conditions can be unforgiving even for seasoned mountaineers. While it is possible for beginners to climb Aconcagua with proper training and preparation, the climb is arduous, requiring about 12-15 hours of tough hiking to reach the summit.

Comparatively, Aconcagua is much tougher than Kilimanjaro, with significant challenges presented by its high camps situated above 18,000 feet.

The typical itinerary for climbing Aconcagua spans 21 days, allowing for acclimatization and multiple summit attempts to maximize safety and success. Climbers must obtain a permit from the Aconcagua National Park office in Mendoza, with fees varying based on season, route, and whether the climb is guided or unguided. Discounts on permits are available during pre-season sales.

Manita Pradhan's successful ascent of Aconcagua is a testament to her determination and skill as a mountaineer, showcasing her ability to overcome the formidable obstacles posed by one of the world's most challenging peaks.