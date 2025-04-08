The District Magistrate of Kalimpong, Balasubramanian T has issued a fresh order restricting the movement of heavy vehicles in the district.

The order comes after a communication from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which raised concerns about vehicle movement along NH-10 due to ongoing issues and road safety.

The restrictions will come into effect from April 9, 2025 and will stay in place until further notice. The main purpose of this order is to ensure the safety and security of the general public and to manage traffic more efficiently during this period.

According to the order, all heavy vehicles with a weight of more than six tonnes will not be allowed to move along two important routes:

- From Gorubathan Pandara to Reshi via Lava, Algarah and Pedong.



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- From Gorubathan Pandara to Kalimpong via Lava and Algarah.

These restrictions will affect vehicles that usually pass through these internal roads of Kalimpong district, particularly those used for transporting goods and supplies between areas.

However, some relaxation has been provided for smaller heavy vehicles (up to 6 tonnes) that are going to Kalimpong town only. These vehicles will be allowed to move between Algarah and Kalimpong, but only during night hours—from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Vehicles going to any destination other than Kalimpong town will not be allowed to use this route.

The district administration has asked the police, especially the traffic department to make sure these restrictions are followed strictly. Police will set up control points at key places like Pandara, Gorubathan and district borders to guide and stop vehicles where necessary.

The order also allows police officers to impose temporary restrictions or diversions for all types of vehicles on a case-to-case basis, if needed. Such actions will be taken only in consultation with the District Magistrate keeping in mind the safety of the people.