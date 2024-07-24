Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba recently engaged in a crucial meeting with Kamlesh Paswan, the Minister of State for the Rural Development Department. The discussions were focused on the critical challenges facing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Sikkim.

Dr. Subba underscored the unique difficulties encountered by Sikkim and other Himalayan regions under these schemes. He highlighted the significant disparity in infrastructure development costs between hilly areas and the plains. The rugged and challenging terrain of the hills not only increases the cost but also complicates the construction of robust and durable roads. For instance, the expenditure required to build a road of a certain length in the plains is substantially lower than the cost incurred for the same project in the hilly regions.

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In light of these challenges, Dr. Subba appealed for adjustments in the regulations to provide enhanced financial support for infrastructure projects in hilly areas. He also stressed the necessity of allowing more time for the completion of these projects, as the unpredictable and harsh terrain often leads to unavoidable delays.

Minister Paswan attentively acknowledged these concerns and assured Dr. Subba that he would convene a meeting with higher authorities and relevant departments to discuss these issues in depth. His commitment to addressing these challenges raises hopes that the required concessions and support will be granted, ensuring the successful implementation of PMGSY and MGNREGA in Sikkim and other Himalayan regions.