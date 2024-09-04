Dr. Indra Hang Subba, the Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, emphasised on the critical need for expanding renewable energy initiatives to combat the escalating impacts of climate change at the estimates committee meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, took place at the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building in New Delhi and focused on the evaluation of various schemes under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

Dr. Subba, a staunch advocate for environmental sustainability, highlighted the pressing need for immediate action, stating, "We are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change, and the last generation who can do something about it." His remarks resonate with the growing global urgency to adopt sustainable energy practices as a key solution to the climate crisis.

Sikkim has been at the forefront of environmental preservation, with clean energy and sustainability forming the cornerstone of its development strategy. Dr. Subba’s participation in the committee meeting is in line with the state’s ongoing efforts to promote green energy under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay. Sikkim’s commitment to becoming a model green state aligns with the broader national agenda of environmental stewardship as envisioned in the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision laid out by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

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Reflecting on the meeting, Dr. Subba expressed satisfaction in contributing to the discussions that will shape India’s energy future. "I am pleased to have had the opportunity to share my inputs on such a critical issue. Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring a sustainable future for our country and the world," he remarked.

Dr. Subba’s involvement in the estimates committee, one of the most influential parliamentary bodies, highlights his dedication to addressing the economic and environmental challenges facing India. His efforts reinforce Sikkim's role as a leader in renewable energy and climate action, and his contributions are vital to the realization of a sustainable and prosperous future for the nation.