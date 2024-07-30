Sikkim MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha urged the central government to reconsider the term "China border," advocating instead for the use of "Tibet border." Lepcha emphasized that the 1,400-kilometer stretch from Leh, Ladakh, and Arunachal to Sikkim borders Tibet more accurately than China. He called on the Indian government and military agencies, including the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organization (BRO), to officially recognize this distinction.

Lepcha highlighted the stark contrast in development along the border regions, pointing out that while the Chinese side boasts villages and infrastructure, the Indian side is predominantly reserved for forests and wildlife sanctuaries, with restricted access. He urged the government to conduct a comprehensive review and take action to address these developmental disparities.

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Additionally, Lepcha addressed the deteriorating condition of National Highway 10, the primary route connecting Sikkim to the rest of India. He reiterated previous appeals to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expedited completion of this crucial infrastructure project.

Lepcha also called for central government support as Sikkim approaches its 50th anniversary as a state in the Union of India on May 16, 2025. He requested assistance in several areas, including organic farming, reservation of seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the state assembly, Scheduled Tribe status for 12 communities, and the inclusion of His Holiness the 17th Karmapa in Sikkim.

Moreover, Lepcha underscored the significance of maintaining and enhancing the route to Kailash Mansarovar via Sikkim, which he described as the most favorable of the three pilgrimage routes. He appealed for central government intervention to improve the infrastructure and accessibility of this sacred path.