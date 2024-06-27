Sikkim MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba on June 27 visited the office of Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, to extend his congratulations on Birla's re-election for a second consecutive term.



Dr. Subba conveyed the best wishes of the people of Sikkim and Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Significantly, Dr. Subba, who represents the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary body, had the distinction of proposing Om Birla’s nomination for the Speaker's position.



This event marks a historic moment for Sikkim, as it is the first time the state's sole MP has had the privilege of proposing the nomination for the esteemed Speaker's chair.



Also read: Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba scripts history, becomes one of 13 proposers for LS Speaker