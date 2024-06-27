Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba congratulates Om Birla on second term as Lok Sabha Speaker
Sikkim MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba on June 27 visited the office of Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, to extend his congratulations on Birla's re-election for a second consecutive term.
Sikkim MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba on June 27 visited the office of Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, to extend his congratulations on Birla's re-election for a second consecutive term.
Dr. Subba conveyed the best wishes of the people of Sikkim and Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.
Significantly, Dr. Subba, who represents the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary body, had the distinction of proposing Om Birla’s nomination for the Speaker's position.
This event marks a historic moment for Sikkim, as it is the first time the state's sole MP has had the privilege of proposing the nomination for the esteemed Speaker's chair.
Also read: Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba scripts history, becomes one of 13 proposers for LS Speaker
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today