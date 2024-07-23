Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba, representing Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, took to X (formerly Twitter) today to express gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Subba praised Sitharaman for addressing the devastating impact of Sikkim's recent flash floods in her budget speech, highlighting the significant relief measures included for the state in the General Budget 2024-2025.

To aid Sikkim's recovery from the catastrophic Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced substantial assistance for the state in the General Budget 2024-2025.



Also Read: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha president Prem Singh Tamang thanks supporters, vows to lead state to new heights

On October 3, 2023, the rupture of South Lhonak Lake, perched at 17,000 feet in northwest Sikkim, unleashed a massive flood into the Teesta River, devastating downstream areas. The disaster severely impacted the districts of Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi, and caused a critical breach in the Chungthang Hydro-Dam, exacerbating the destruction and displacement.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman stated the central government's commitment to supporting Sikkim's recovery, announcing dedicated funds for disaster relief and infrastructure rebuilding. This financial aid is aimed at addressing the extensive damage caused by the flash floods and assisting in the state’s rebuilding efforts.