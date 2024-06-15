Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha has proposed the establishment of a Sikkim Tourism Information Centre (TIC) in Kakarvitta, West Bengal.

In a letter to Chief Minister Tamang, Lepcha highlighted the increasing number of tourists and the anticipated rise in tourist inflow, suggesting that the TIC should cater to these needs.

Kakarvitta, a crucial border town between India and Nepal, serves as a significant entry point for foreign tourists visiting Sikkim and Darjeeling via the Nepal corridor.

The establishment of a TIC in Kakarvitta aims to provide tourists with accurate and helpful information about Sikkim, issue Inner Line Permits to foreign tourists, promote quality tourism, and facilitate Nepali visitors.



Also Read: Sikkim government seeks IAF assistance to airlift stranded tourists in North Sikkim

Lepcha believes that setting up the TIC will greatly benefit Sikkim's tourism sector and contribute to the state's growth and development.

Additionally, Lepcha emphasized the importance of reopening the Sikkim Tourism Information Centre at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in Siliguri, West Bengal.

This centre, which was previously operational but is now closed, played a crucial role in promoting tourism.

Reopening the TIC at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will provide necessary travel and tourism information and facilitate the issuance of Inner Line Permits to foreign tourists.

This strategic location is expected to enhance tourism promotion in Sikkim and assist tourists in planning their visits more effectively.