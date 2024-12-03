Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim Dr. Indra Hang Subba has intensified efforts to safeguard the Himalayan region from climate change-related risks, particularly Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, he raised key concerns with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, highlighting the need for extensive studies and robust measures to address the region's climate vulnerabilities.

Dr. Subba submitted a written question to the Ministry, asking about fund allocations for studying the effects of climate change in the Himalayas and specifically inquiring about financial support to Sikkim to mitigate the impacts of the Teesta Basin floods, exacerbated by climate change.

In response, the Ministry outlined several ongoing efforts:

1. The Government of India has allocated funds through various ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), to study climate change impacts in the Himalayan region.

2. The Department of Science & Technology (DST) has launched the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Eco-System (NMSHE) as part of the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).



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3. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is examining the effects of climate change on Himalayan glaciers and water sustainability via its Polar and Cryosphere Research (PACER) sub-scheme.

4. The G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) is conducting studies on biodiversity shifts, glacial melting, and other climate-related challenges in the region.

5. The Ministry further informed that the State Government of Sikkim has been allocated Rs 40 crore under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund to address GLOF risks in the state.

Dr. Subba expressed his support for the Government’s efforts but emphasized the need for continuous policy adjustments. "As studies progress and more data is gathered, I trust the Central Government will continue to recalibrate its policies and strategies to tackle the climate challenges facing the region, including Sikkim," he said.

Additionally, Dr Subba highlighted the proactive steps taken by the Sikkim Government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in forming a 13-member commission to evaluate and mitigate glacial hazards in the state. The commission, established in October 2024, is tasked with identifying vulnerable glacial lakes and developing strategies to reduce future risks.