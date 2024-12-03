Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 3 expressed pride and joy as eight para-athletes from Sikkim showcased their talents at the 1st Northeast Para-Sports Meet 2024 held in Guwahati, Assam.

Highlighting the state’s achievements, Phuntsok Tashi Bhutia made history by securing a Gold medal in Table Tennis, while Nima Dorjee Tamang clinched a Bronze in the 100 m Freestyle Swimming event. Sher Bahadur Thapa and DB Basnet further brought laurels to Sikkim, earning Bronze medals in the Shot Put category.

Congratulating the athletes, Chief Minister Tamang said, “Heartiest congratulations to all the participants and medalists for their outstanding accomplishments! Your dedication and indomitable spirit inspire us all and highlight the limitless potential of Sikkim's athletes. Keep reaching for new heights. Shine on!”



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