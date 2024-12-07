Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, held a follow-up meeting with Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapupu on December 6 to discuss the urgent resumption of flight operations at Pakyong Airport.

The airport's prolonged closure has severely affected the state's connectivity, tourism, and emergency healthcare access.

Subba highlighted the critical need to restart flight services by December 2024, especially with the peak tourist season approaching. He proposed a joint meeting involving the Ministry and airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, to address operational challenges such as payload restrictions and pilot training.



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The MP also suggested practical solutions to improve reliability, including using Bagdogra Airport as an alternate landing site during adverse weather conditions and implementing the GAGAN navigation system.

The Union Minister assured his support, expressing commitment to restoring services at the strategically important airport. "I remain hopeful that these efforts will ensure seamless connectivity and foster economic growth in Sikkim," Subba said after the meeting.

Pakyong Airport, a crucial gateway to Sikkim, has been non-operational for months, impacting tourism and local livelihoods. The renewed push is expected to expedite the process of bringing flights back to the state.