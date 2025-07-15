Sikkim MP seeks revival of Nathula trade, pushes for tea industry boost

Sikkim’s Rajya Sabha MP, D.T. Lepcha, has renewed his appeal for the revival of the historic Indo-Tibet border trade through the Nathula Pass.

In a meeting held today at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi, Dr. Lepcha met with Aishwarya Singh, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, to emphasize the strategic and economic importance of reopening the trade route.

Highlighting Sikkim’s unique position as a border state, Dr. Lepcha said that restoring trade through Nathula would not only boost local economies but also deepen regional ties and support India's Act East Policy.

“The Indo-Tibet trade route through Nathula Pass has historical importance. Reopening it will give a big push to the economic activities of border communities and also strengthen our ties in the Eastern Himalayan region,” he said.

Nathula Pass, located at an altitude of 14,140 feet, was once a thriving trade route between India and Tibet. Though the border trade was resumed in 2006 after decades of closure, it has faced multiple disruptions in recent years. Dr. Lepcha stressed the need for continuous engagement to ensure long-term stability and development in this sensitive border region.



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In addition to the trade proposal, Dr. Lepcha also brought up the concerns of tea growers from the Nathang-Machong area of East Sikkim. He submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a modern tea processing unit in the region. The proposal outlines the need for financial support to boost the productivity and marketability of locally grown tea.

“Farmers in the Nathang-Machong belt work hard to grow quality tea, but lack of processing facilities holds them back. A tea processing factory will not only create employment but also help farmers get better prices,” Dr. Lepcha said. The project is being spearheaded by the Nathang-Machong Tea Growers’ Welfare Board and aims to bring sustainable economic growth to the area.

Dr. Lepcha assured that he would continue to work with all concerned ministries to ensure that both strategic trade routes and local industries in Sikkim receive the attention and support they deserve. He said he is hopeful that the proposals will be given due consideration in upcoming policy discussions.