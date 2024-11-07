The Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC) in Bardang, Singtam, is celebrating its Silver Jubilee, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to skill development and technical education.

As part of the celebrations, the administration has announced plans to establish an incubation cell to support innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for young talent to develop their ideas, undertake projects, and contribute to the region's economic growth.

To support this initiative, Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has allocated Rs 15 lakhs from the MPLADS fund.



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This financial assistance is intended to help in setting up the incubation cell, which is expected to connect young entrepreneurs with broader opportunities both nationally and internationally.

The MP expressed confidence that this initiative will inspire the youth to explore their potential, innovate, and engage in impactful ventures.

The MP looks forward to the incubation cell flourishing and becoming a cornerstone for growth, linking talented minds with a world of possibilities.

This gesture of encouragement and support underscores the importance of nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.