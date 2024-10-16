The District Magistrate of Namchi District has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in light of the upcoming Bye Election 2024 for the 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency in Sikkim.

The order, dated 15 October 2024, is aimed at maintaining public peace and order during the election campaign period.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons for activities such as sloganeering, rallying, or protesting without prior permission from the competent authority. It also bans the possession or transport of firearms and other weapons, including swords and knives, except for domestic, agricultural, scientific, or industrial purposes.

Restrictions have been placed on vehicular rallies involving more than ten vehicles, except for those engaged in law and order duties or poll-related official.



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Additionally, any election campaign requires express permission from the competent authority for vehicle usage.

Communication restrictions are also in place, prohibiting any form of verbal, printed, or digital dissemination that may incite violence or hatred among different sections of society. The use of loudspeakers on vehicles and slogans shouting after 5 PM is not allowed without permission.

Cross-border movements are restricted, with entry and exit from Namchi District only permitted through designated check posts and bridges. This restriction does not apply to government officials on duty.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until the election process concludes unless withdrawn earlier. Violators will face punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.