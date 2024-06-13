Temporary water supply arrangements have been made for Namchi Town on June 12.

Due to incessant rainfall on the night of 9th June 2024, the main water supply pipeline feeding Namchi has been damaged at several points.

Engineers from the PHE Department have identified local sources for tapping water, which will be diverted to the main reservoir at Ghurpisey.

The stored water will be distributed through the existing network. However, due to minimal discharge from local sources, water distribution will follow a schedule prepared by the PHE Department to ensure adequate supply for all areas within Namchi.

Additionally, water tankers have been arranged to meet demands.

Sonam Karthak, Assistant Engineer at PHED, has been appointed as the nodal officer.



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