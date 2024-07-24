The National Highway 10 (NH10), which connects Siliguri to Sikkim, is set to reopen for small vehicles this evening or tomorrow, (July 24 or July 25) announced the District Magistrate of Kalimpong.

The highway was closed for several days due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

The landslides, which occurred at various points along the highway, including the 29th Mile area, Selfie Dara and Birik Dara and near Melli forced authorities to shut down the vital transportation artery. Repair work has been underway, but the continuous rainfall in Sikkim has hindered progress.

The reopening of NH10 is expected to bring relief to travellers and locals who have been affected by the closure.

However, authorities will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure public safety.



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Earlier on July 1, after incessant rainfall and multiple landslides in Sikkim resulted in the complete blockade of National Highway 10 (NH10) near Bagpul, with considerable impact at the Coronation Bridge, authorities advised commuters to take the Odlabari – Siliguri route for convenient travel.

Following the obstruction at the highway, authorities advised commuters to seek an alternative route to ensure smooth travel and avoid congestion.

The recommended alternate route is Odlabari > Teesta Barrage Gajaldoba > Farabari > Asigarh (Eastern Bypass Rd) > Siliguri.

The authorities urged travellers to follow this diversion until the blockade on NH 10 is cleared. The alternative route will help minimise delays and ensure a safe journey to Siliguri.