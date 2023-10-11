National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has extended a financial aid of Rs 3 crore towards the CM Relief Fund of Sikkim for the victims of the flash flood.

The financial aid was presented to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang by L K Tripathi, Executive Director (Region-Siliguri); C R Das of Teesta-V Power Station; Lhendhup Lepcha of Teesta-IV Hydro Project along with senior officials of Teesta-VI HE project at Gangtok on Tuesday, Ministry of Power said in a statement.



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The flash flood was triggered due to an outburst of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of October 4 which caused heavy inflow in the Teesta River.

As a result of the flash flood, bridges, parts of NH10, small towns and infrastructure were severely damaged in the Teesta River Valley of Sikkim, the ministry said.