The newly elected governing body of the All Sikkimese Bhutia Association (Denzong Lho Poi Chokpo) took their oath of office during a ceremony held in Gangtok on Sunday. The event was graced by Minister Sonam Lama, who attended as the chief guest, according to a press release.



The election for the new governing body took place on Saturday, where Chutem Lendup Denzongpa (IRS retd), former Principal Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax Department, Government of India, was elected unopposed as the president. Senior advocate Jorgay Namka was also elected unopposed as the general secretary.



During the ceremony, both the newly elected office bearers took an oath to serve the community. Minister Sonam Lama presented the Certificate of Election to the new office bearers, formally marking the beginning of their tenure.



In his speech, President Chutem Lendup Denzongpa emphasized the importance of a positive and collective approach for the welfare of the Sikkimese Bhutia community. He assured that the association would work towards addressing the pressing issues facing the community.



Minister Sonam Lama extended his congratulations to the new governing body and expressed confidence that the association would make significant strides in addressing key concerns. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing all communities under the leadership of Chief Minister P.S. Golay, aligning with the vision of "Sunowlo Sikkim, Samridhha Sikkim" (Prosperous Sikkim). He also assured the community of the government’s full support in their endeavors.



The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Tshering T. Bhutia, retired Justice Sonam Phintso Wangdi, Martam Rumtek MLA Sonam Venchungpa, Dr. Sonam Pulger, Passang Bhutia, former office bearers of the association, and several senior members of the community, as mentioned in the release.





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